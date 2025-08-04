Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

