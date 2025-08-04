Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Increases Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,438,000 after acquiring an additional 781,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 628,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $269.49 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $218.91.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

