Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 4.7% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,636,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $281.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.