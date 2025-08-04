Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,158.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,085.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $492.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,830 shares of company stock worth $153,102,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

