Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lifted by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Argus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $462.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

