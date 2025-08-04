IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.