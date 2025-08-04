Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $104,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

