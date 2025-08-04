Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9%

PFE stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

