Accent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 111.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $353.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.83. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $322.95 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

