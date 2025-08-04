Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4%

ISRG opened at $483.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $524.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $7,932,778. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

