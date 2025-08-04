ROI Financial Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Trading Down 2.5%

INTC stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

