BrightView (BV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $763.43 million for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightView Stock Up 0.5%

BrightView stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -777.61 and a beta of 1.26. BrightView has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $167,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,533,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,076,971.20. The trade was a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 54.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,456,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 512,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 167,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 75.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BrightView by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 20.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

