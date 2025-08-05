Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Rafael Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:RFL opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Rafael has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 3,127.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rafael

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas purchased 13,080,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,984.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,299,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,742,984.96. The trade was a -1,674.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rafael in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rafael by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rafael during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.