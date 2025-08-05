Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 295,400 shares, anincreaseof434.2% from the June 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Air by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 251,823 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.00. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 1,258.46% and a negative return on equity of 233.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

