BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of BBAR opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.69 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 2,203.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 43.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,046,000 after buying an additional 836,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

