BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

BCBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.76. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.51 million. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.84%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 621,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,623.60. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $188,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

