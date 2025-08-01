7,273 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,217,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,924,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,219 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

