Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Clarendon Private LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $554.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

