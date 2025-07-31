Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,820 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3,410.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of KRC opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.39%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.