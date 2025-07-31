Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of GPC opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

