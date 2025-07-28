Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,606 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,174,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $100.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.