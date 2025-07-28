Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.1% during the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 53,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.