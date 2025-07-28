Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Insider Sells $209,775.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.3%

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $98.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

