Alteri Wealth LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

