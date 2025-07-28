Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,616 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
XMMO stock opened at $132.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.