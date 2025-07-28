RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RBC Bearings stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $388.58 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.53 and a 1 year high of $402.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.23 and a 200-day moving average of $351.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $88,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 38,860.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,998,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after buying an additional 122,552 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total value of $10,184,630.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,749,509.77. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $42,262,037.52. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

