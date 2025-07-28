Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Getty Realty by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Getty Realty

