Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,874,049.85 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,311.30. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.
Pinterest Stock Up 0.6%
PINS stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,205 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 978,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 379,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 844,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
