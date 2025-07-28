Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,874,049.85 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,311.30. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.

PINS stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,205 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 978,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 379,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 844,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

