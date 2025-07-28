Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $17,189,088. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hershey by 18,311.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,460,000 after buying an additional 1,005,127 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,150,000 after buying an additional 807,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $90,588,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

