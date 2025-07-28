Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.