Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells $609,059,211.06 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

AMZN stock opened at $231.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

