Critical Review: Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) & RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) and Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of RCM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of RCM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RCM Technologies and Nixxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies 4.66% 42.85% 10.92% Nixxy -1,476.75% -426.76% -188.86%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies $290.91 million 0.66 $13.33 million $1.73 14.94 Nixxy $610,000.00 61.60 -$22.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares RCM Technologies and Nixxy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RCM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RCM Technologies and Nixxy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00

RCM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.59%. Given RCM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Nixxy.

Risk and Volatility

RCM Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Nixxy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, international recruitment, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school staffing and recruitment, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, IT infrastructure solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions; and data solutions, digitization, recruiting process outsourcing, human capital management solutions, workforce management, and consulting services. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Nixxy

(Get Free Report)

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.