Rep. Susie Lee Unloads Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). In a filing disclosed on July 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in Full House Resorts stock on June 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY INVESTMENTS BROKERAGE 249” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 6/13/2025.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $4.82 on Monday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 90.09% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $3,215,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 25,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 203,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,978.20. The trade was a 14.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Full House Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

