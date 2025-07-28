Reviewing Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) & Toro (NYSE:TTC)

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) and Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Toro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Q.E.P. has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toro 0 4 1 0 2.20

Toro has a consensus price target of $82.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Toro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toro is more favorable than Q.E.P..

Dividends

Q.E.P. pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Toro pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Toro pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toro has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Toro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. 6.71% 20.42% 12.17% Toro 8.77% 27.99% 11.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Q.E.P. and Toro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $243.83 million 0.55 $16.25 million N/A N/A Toro $4.58 billion 1.62 $418.90 million $3.90 19.32

Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Q.E.P..

Summary

Toro beats Q.E.P. on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools. It markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Capitol, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Tomecanic, andPremix-Marbletite (PMM) brands. The company sells its products to home improvement retail centers and specialty distribution outlets. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders. This segment also provides irrigation and lighting products that consist of sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, coupling systems, and ag-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed landscape lighting products offered through distributors and landscape contractors. The Residential segment provides walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solution products that include grass and hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, blower-vacuums, chainsaws, string trimmers, hoses, and hose-end retail irrigation products. It sells its products through a network of distributors, dealers, mass retailers, hardware retailers, equipment rental centers, home centers, and online. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

