Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN). In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceTitan stock on June 11th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 6/11/2025.

ServiceTitan Trading Down 0.3%

TTAN stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 90,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $9,999,960.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 483,635 shares in the company, valued at $53,195,013.65. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 42,674 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,729,986.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110.84. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,412,338 shares of company stock valued at $150,374,391. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

