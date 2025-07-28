Comparing Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ahold pays an annual dividend of €1.21 ($1.42) per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ahold pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boyd Group Services pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ahold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ahold 1.98% 15.69% 4.70% Boyd Group Services 0.44% 2.83% 0.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ahold and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ahold and Boyd Group Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ahold $96.70 billion 0.38 $1.91 billion €2.08 ($2.45) 19.62 Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.02 $24.54 million $0.62 235.15

Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services. Ahold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ahold and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ahold 0 2 0 1 2.67 Boyd Group Services 0 1 3 2 3.17

Volatility & Risk

Ahold has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ahold beats Boyd Group Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

