Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $81,764.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,594.83. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,515.04. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,866 shares of company stock valued at $913,042. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.