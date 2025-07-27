Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 13,022 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $120.95 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.