Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.