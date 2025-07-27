The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,348,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 686,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,702 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $299,225.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,830.80. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

