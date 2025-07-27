Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,390,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE CHWY opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

