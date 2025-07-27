Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PPL by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,420,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,294,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 259,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.