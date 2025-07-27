Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $587.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

