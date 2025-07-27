Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

