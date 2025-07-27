Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $582,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $299.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

