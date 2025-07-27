Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,819,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,685,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,557,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

