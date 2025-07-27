Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 114.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,255. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Up 2.4%

GTLB opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.