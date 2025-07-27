Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 20th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:SOHOB opened at $15.88 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.