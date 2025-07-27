Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 20th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:SOHOB opened at $15.88 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

