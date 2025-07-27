Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,598 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,894,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,724,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 830,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 171,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 30.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 114,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. New Street Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

