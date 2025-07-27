Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,465 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

